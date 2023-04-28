Obituary for Dwane C. VanDale

Dwane C. VanDale, age 86, of Prior Lake, passed away on April 23, 2023.
Born and raised in Lincoln County, MN near Ivanhoe, settled in Apple Valley then Prior Lake after retiring from 23 years of Army service in 1980.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Cyriel and Florence (Wilking) VanDale.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Murlayne (Erbes) VanDale; their children Bryan (Jennifer), Jeff and Debra VanDale, and Denise (Glenn) Chamberlin; grandchildren, Jesse, Jayna, and Josie Roy, Philip, John (Jack), and Amelia VanDale; brothers, Virgil (LaNetta) and Dean (Marge) and families.
He will be remembered by other family and friends around the world. His life will be celebrated at a funeral service at All Saints Catholic Church, 19795 Holyoke Avenue, Lakeville, on Friday, April 28. Pre-service gathering from 10:30 a.m. with service starting at 11:30 a.m. There will be a lunch following the service. Interment will be held at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, Tuesday, May 9, at 9:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.