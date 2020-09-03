Obituary for Dwayne Nelson

Dwayne "Arlen" Nelson, age 91, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Friendship Manor Nursing Home in Shakopee.
Dwayne was born August 12, 1929 in Toronto, S.D. to Ralph and Lydia (Mathison) Nelson. He married Doris Benz on August 9, 1959 in White S.D. After working road construction and farming in South Dakota, the family moved to Minnesota in 1966, where Dwayne worked as a machinist before starting at Scott County. He retired from Scott County in August 1991. Dwayne and Doris moved to Ortonville, MN in 1993 and traveled to Arizona during the winter for several years until his health made that no longer possible. They returned to Shakopee to be near family and his medical doctor. Dwayne enjoyed fishing and hunting most of his life. He was an avid sports fan; he loved watching the Twins, Vikings and basketball. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and later in life he enjoyed seeing his great-grandchildren.
Dwayne is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Roger Nelson, Orville Nelson, Beverly Lokken and Louene Bloedow; and other relatives.
Dwayne will be missed by his wife, Doris; children, Deb (Dave) Greening, Dean Nelson, Danelle (Leo) Byrne, Denise Nelson, and Dave (Nina) Nelson; grandchildren, Aaron and Scott Greening, Travis Byrne, Amanda Nelson (Billy Kremer), Kelsey (Ethan) Angell, Tara Byrne, Taylor and Alex Nelson; great-grandchildren, Hunter Nelson, Zackary Greening, Aurora Kremer, Greyson and Adley Angell; brother Larry Nelson and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, (952) 445-2755, on Wednesday, September 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. and Thursday, September 10, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne in the Church of St. Mary. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee. Shakopee Veterans Honor Guard will provide military honors. Memorials can be made to Friendship Manor in Shakopee.
