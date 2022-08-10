Obituary for Dwayne Waltz

Dwayne Waltz, age 66, of Jordan, died on November 6, 2021 peacefully surrounded by family at his home in Jordan.
He was born to Joseph and Elaine (Vermeir) Waltz on September 24, 1955 in Canby, MN. Dwayne was raised in Canby where he attended Catholic elementary school and went to High School, but has been a long-time resident of Jordan. It is in Jordan, where he met his wife, Liz and they were married on November 1, 1988 in Houston, TX. After their marriage, they remained in Jordan. Dwayne was a man of many trades and worked locally using his welding and metal fabrication skills at Theradyne, Engel Industries, Artic Fox and more recently at Automobile Nation.
Dwayne is survived by his wife, Liz; siblings, Douglas, Darrell, David, Dawn and Diane; four biological children and the ‘children of his heart’, Jesse and Jaime Hennen, Patrick and Angela Hennen, Jr., Melissa Clark, Dawn Mork, Josh Fischer, Tony Swanson and many others
He is preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Monica Kay; parents, Joseph and Elaine Waltz; grandparents, John and beloved Regina Waltz and John and Mary Schmidt.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, August 13 at 11 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior at the Wagner Funeral Home of Jordan. A BBQ luncheon will follow the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are with the
Wagner Funeral Home of Jordan.