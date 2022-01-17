Obituary for Earl C. Estabrooks

Earl C. Estabrooks, age 91, of Jordan, MN, passed peacefully surrounded by his beloved family, on Thursday morning, January 13, 2022, at the Benedictine Living Community – St Gertrude’s, in Shakopee, MN. Respecting his wishes, private family services will be held.
Earl was born on Friday, February 7, 1930, in Northome, MN, to Don and Anna (Nordby) Estabrooks. The fifth of eight children, Earl spent his early years on a dairy farm near Northome, Minnesota. His first job was delivering milk to homes from the family dairy, at the age of 13. In the years following, Earl worked “in the woods” logging, as a janitor, and in the road construction industry. Later on, Earl returned to truck driving hauling milk from area farmers to creameries. After retiring, he enjoyed working part time for Jerry’s Lawn Service in Jordan for 25 years.
At a dance in Northome, Earl met his future bride, Carole O’Loughlin. Before they could wed, he was drafted into the United States Marine Corps, in 1952. On leave from boot camp, Earl and Carole were united in Holy Matrimony on August 30, 1952, at St. Michael Catholic Church, in Northome. The newlyweds moved to California for the duration of Earl’s enlistment, until 1954 when they returned home to Northome and started a family. Earl and Carole raised their young family there before moving to Shakopee, MN in 1967.
Forever loved, Earl will be missed by his wife of 69 years, Carole; his “best of the best” children, Lori (Jeff) Neisen, Joni (Mike) Jeurissen, Steve (Jody) Estabrooks, Tom Estabrooks; Seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother Don (Mary) and sister Gladys Quinn; many beloved nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.
Earl is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harold, Clifford (Faye), Bill (Dorothy); sisters, Arlene (Lester) Foster, Muriel (Chester Foster and Lloyd Ash) Ash; brothers-in-law, Jim, Terry, and Kenny (Nancy) O’Loughlin.
