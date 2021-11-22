Obituary for Earl Duane Straley

Earl Duane Straley, passed away with his wife, Patricia at his bedside early Sunday morning on November 14, 2021, at the age of 90.
Duane is survived by wife, Patricia Ann Straley of Savage; his sons, Michael Straley and his wife Jan of Lakeville, Timothy Straley and Kim of New Prague, Patrick Straley and Tammy of Prior Lake and his daughter, Maureen Hermann and her husband, William of Prior Lake. Duane is also survived by his ten grandchildren and his three great-grandchildren. Angela Straley and her fiancé Matt and their son Benjamin, Janelle Sennett and her husband Brian of Woodbury, Kelli Borrero and her husband John and their son Daniel of Worthington, MN, Sarah Soma and her husband Andrew and their daughter Charlotte of Des Moines, Iowa, Mark Straley and his wife Dana of Minneapolis, MN, Ella Hermann and Lettie Hermann of Prior Lake, Laureen Zachary of Morris, MN, Samanth and Thomas Dennis, and his sister Mary Ann Straley and her husband Wayne Johnson of Pine River, MN.
Duane is preceded in death by his parents Earl and Anne Straley of Carrington, ND, his brother James Straley of Carrington, ND and his grandson Dustin Straley of Prior Lake, MN.
There will be a private, invitation only, family service at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Savage.
