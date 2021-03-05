Obituary for Earl R. Heitz

Earl R. Heitz, age 81, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at his home in Eden Prairie, MN on February 12, 2021.
Preceded in death by parents, John and Margaret Heitz; brother, Leroy Heitz; wife, Helen (Skranka) Heitz and second wife Linda (Wadkins) Heitz.
Survived by sons, Craig (Elaine) Heitz and Shawn (Denise) Heitz; Grandson, Adam (Sarah) Heitz; Great Grand Daughter, Camryn Heitz; Grandson, Joel Heinen and Grand Daughter, Danielle Heinen; brothers, Donald Heitz, Lloyd Heitz (significant other Jennifer Garrison) and John (Connie) Heitz; Sisters, Joan Efta and Karen (Ken) Loecsher.
Earl was born February 9, 1940 in Chaska, MN. He spent his early years working on the family farm in Chaska, Earl was called to serve his country as an Infantryman in the US Army from 1963-1965. After his military service, Earl pursued a supervisory career with local manufacturing companies retiring in 2001.
Earl was a past Commander of American Legion Post 580 in Chanhassen, MN. He took great pride in his service to our country and community.
He enjoyed the time he was able to spend at his winter home in Mission, TX and also at his brother Lloyd's cabin on the lake in Backus, MN.
He is truly missed.
Celebration of Life Sunday, March 14 (1:00 to 4:00 p.m.) at the Chanhassen American Legion Post 580, 290 Lake Dr, East, Chanhassen, MN 55317.
Internment Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a date TBD.