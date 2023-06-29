Obituary for Edgar Nourse

Edgar (Ed) Nourse, age 72, of Shakopee, entered his eternal life on May 28, 2023 at the Suite Living Senior Home in Shakopee.
Ed was born Sept. 6, 1950 in Oshkosh, WI to Sherwood and Juanita Nourse. He grew up with five sisters and two brothers.
He left school to serve his country in the United States Marine Corps and was a veteran of the Vietnam war.
He carried his discipline and experience throughout his life, believing that every job should be done right and attention to every detail was important. He was always willing to share his knowledge, experiences and tips with others.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening, even though he hated all veggies! He also enjoyed refinishing furniture and tinkering with his hands.
Ed loved old cars and always dreamt of owning a 56 Ford pickup with the big rear window.
Ed loved spending time with his family more than anything. He will be missed by all of his family and friends from Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Ed was preceded in death by his Parents, sister Anita Knight, Brothers Benny and Butch Nourse.
He is survived by his sisters, Darlene Nelson, Virginia Bosquez, Rosemary Bosquez and JoAnn (Larry) Zentner all from Wisconsin; daughter, Christy (Dan) Teta of Shakopee; grandsons, Tristan and Tanner. Julie Ernst of Prior Lake; many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and friends that loved him dearly.
A celebration of life will be held at his daughter, Christy’s home on Saturday, July 22, 1 to 4 p.m.