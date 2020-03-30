Obituary for Edith J. Tebow

Edith Joyce Tebow, age 90, of Chaska, formerly of Spokane, WA, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at St. Gertrude’s Health Care Center in Shakopee.
Memorial Services will be held in Spokane, WA at a later date. The burial took place in Spokane.
Edith was born on July 21, 1929 in Harvey, IL to John and Edith (Skaggs) Andrew. She earned a degree at Fort Wright College in Spokane, WA in Language. Edith was a resident of Spokane, WA for 47 years, from 1969 until 2016 when she moved to Minnesota. She was married to Robert Tebow for 63 years. She enjoyed crossword puzzles – completing the New York Times puzzle in ink. She was an avid baker and cook and had won Washington State Fair Ribbons for her bread. She has been a resident of St. Gertrude’s in Shakopee for the last two years.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Robert.
Survivors include her children, Dave (Bonita) Tebow of Chaska, Michael Tebow and Victoria Tierney of Seattle, WA, James (Grace) Tebow of Los Angeles, CA, Therese (John) Lundgren of Milwaukee, OR, Timothy (Beth Olshewsky) Thibault of South Pasadena, CA; grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.