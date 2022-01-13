Obituary for Edward D. Hoing

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Edward Daniel Hoing in his home in Shakopee on January 7, 2022.
Ed was born December 31, 1940 in Garwin, Iowa to Daisy (Hofer) and Carl Hoing. He graduated from Garwin High School, received a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Northern Iowa and a Master's Degree in Mathematics from the University of Northern Colorado. He was honored to be a member of the prestigious Lambda Sigma Honor Society.
Ed was united in marriage to Linda Rude on June 22, 1963 in Garwin, IA. Ed and Linda moved to Colorado shortly thereafter and had two sons, Devon and Blake.
At George Washington High School in Denver, Ed taught both mathematics and ran the Computer Magnet Program, which brought computing technology and education to the high school level at the start of the computing revolution. He also taught college courses at Metropolitan State University and Loretto Heights College.
Ed loved making music. He played the bass, ukulele and trombone. In the early 1970s, he built the family cabin from the ground up in Fairplay, Colorado. Ed was always quick to laugh and smile and to try to make others laugh as well. Ed was one of the 12 founding members of Our Savior's Church in Lakewood, CO and a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Shakopee. He was united in marriage to Bernadette Ohnsorg on January 5, 2019 in Shakopee.
Ed is survived by his wife, Bernadette; two sons, Devon, Littleton, CO and Blake (Katrina), Lakewood, CO; three step-children, Grant Gerlach, Bovey, MN, Erik (Kari) Gerlach, New Prague and Joy Spiess, Shakopee; three grandsons, Davis, Preston and Evan, bonus grandchildren Cara, Adam, Jacquiline; and sister-in-law, Janice Hoing of Arizona. Edward is also survived by his little pal, Pepe.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Daisy and Carl, his first wife, Linda and brother, Earl.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on January 10 at 11 a.m. at the Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne in the Church of St. Mark, 350 S. Atwood St., Shakopee with visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, Ed wished to have donations made in his honor to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee,
952-445-2755. Condolences may be shared and a recording of the service can be found on