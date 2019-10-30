Obituary for Edward L. Feiker Jr.

Edward L. Feiker Jr., age 77, of Farmington, formerly of Prior Lake, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2019.
Ed attended Central High School in Minneapolis. He served his country in the US Navy, and retired from Delta airlines after 30+ years.
Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Lynn Ann. He is survived by his daughters, Julie Feiker and Laura (Nicholas) DuBois; grandchildren, Nathaniel and Lucas DuBois; brother, Gary (Karen) Feiker; nephews, David and Matt, also by other relatives and friends. Funeral
Service will be held 9:30 a.m. Saturday, November 2 at Lakewood Cemetery Chapel, 3600 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis with visitation on Friday, November 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the White Funeral Home, 12804 Nicollet Ave S., Burnsville (952-894-5080) and 1/2 hr. prior to service. Interment, Lakewood Cemetery, Minneapolis.
