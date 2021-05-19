Obituary for Edward R. Lebens

Edward R. Lebens, lifelong resident of Shakopee, passed away peacefully at the age of 81, on Monday, May 17, 2021, at St. Francis Regional Medical Center, in Shakopee.
A graveside service honoring Ed was held on Friday, May 21, at 10 a.m., at the Shakopee Catholic Cemetery, 803 Tenth Avenue West, Shakopee. Deacon Jim Pufahl led the prayers and military honors were provided by the Shakopee Veterans Honor Guard.
Edward was born on October 28, 1939, in Shakopee to Harry and Violet (Zeman) Lebens. Following high school, he enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served for two years. After his honorable discharge, Edward returned to Shakopee and entered the workforce.
Edward is survived by brothers, Ernie Lebens, Al (Gerty) Lebens; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Preceded in death by parents; sister, Kathy Hamilton; brother, Jim Lebens; infant brother, Dick Lebens; and sister-in-law, Karen Lebens.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation
proudly cared for the Lebens family.