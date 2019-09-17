Obituary for Edward W. Bachmann

Edward William Bachmann, age 93, of Eden Prairie, formerly of Chaska, died peacefully on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Castle Ridge Care Center, Eden Prairie.
Memorial Service was held on Wednesday, September 11, 11 a.m. at St. Johns Lutheran Church, 4th and Oak Street, Pastor Holthus officiated. The family received friends 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. The inurnment will be at St. Johns Lutheran Cemetery, Chaska.
Ed was born July 31, 1926 in Norwood, MN, to Edward C. and Hanna (Schwirtz) Bachmann. On March 30, 2948 Ed married Verdelle Bauer in Waconia. They had five children. Ed was employed at Hitchcock Industries in Bloomington for over 30 years as a foundry foreman. He was also employed at True Valu in Chaska for five years. He was quite the handyman and loved gardening, fishing and his yardwork.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, sons, Lyle and Charlie, brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his loving wife, Verdelle; sons and daughters-in-law, David of Chaska, Steve (Mary) of Chaska, Dale of Richfield, Kay of Chaska, Joanne of Chaska; 12 grandchildren and many great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements were with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.