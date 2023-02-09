Obituary for Edwin D. Underwood

Edwin D. Underwood (Pastor Ed), age 72, of Shakopee, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023.
After many years in jail ministry at the Scott County jail, Ed pioneered River of Life Christian Ministries in 1991 that worked closely with ministers at Murphys Landing, Campground Ministries, nursing home ministries, and Canterbury Park chaplaincy program.
In 1994 River of Life Community Church was formed. In addition to being the lead pastor at ROLCC, he was also the Chaplain at Canterbury Park for the last 13 years.
He is preceded in death by parents, Jim and Evelyne Underwood; brother, James Jr. He is survived by the love of his life, Patrice Underwood; son, Martin (Kris) Underwood; grandchildren, Timothy (Stephanie) Underwood, Anthony (Anna) Underwood, Kassandra (Luke) Ganschow; one great-grandchild, with 2 on the way!
To honor his life, we will remember him on Saturday, February 18 at The Canterbury Park Chapel: Visitation at 10:30 a.m., followed by service at 11 a.m. Livestream will be available at: https://rolccmn.online.church/
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at