Obituary for Edwin F. Ranzau

Edwin "Ed" Frederic Ranzau, Jr., age 71, of Pine Island, MN, formerly of Shakopee, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, with family at his side.
Ed grew up on the farm in Glencoe, MN with his parents, Ed, Sr. and Vera, along with his big sister, Judy. After graduation from Glencoe, Ed joined the Navy. He was stationed in New York and New Jersey. While serving in Brooklyn, New York he met and married Dolores. He received an Honorable Discharge in March 1972. Later he moved back to Minnesota to be closer to his parents. Subsequently, he met and married Ivy. Ed found immense joy in his children, Stephanie, Laura, Jennifer, Cynthia, Edwin III and Carolyn; and his grandchildren.
In June 1983 he suffered an aneurysm and massive stroke. He spent the remainder of his life confined to a wheelchair in assisted living. Ed enjoyed telling his children, grandchildren and caregivers about his various jobs working in sales, driving semi for US Transformer, driving cab, CertainTeed, Whitney Machines and S. M. Hentges & Sons Inc. Ed met many lifelong friends at these various jobs.
Despite his physical limitations, Ed remained engaged with his family and his faith. Ed was loved by many — including family, friends, and caregivers. Ed will be remembered for the stories he told, his unending love for family, and his positive attitude. His family will do their best to carry on his quick wit, positive attitude, and unconditional love.
Survived by Ivy Beebe (Pete); children, Stephanie Hartmann (Michael), Laura Shircliff (Don), Jennifer Simmons, Cynthia Ranzau (James Clayton), Eddie Army (Elizabeth), Carrie Collins (Jordan); grandchildren, Heather Hartmann, Brittany McCallson (Dylan), Nicholas Shircliff, Emily Shircliff, Hannah Shircliff, Tyler Simmons, Spencer Simmons, Jackson Army, Henry Army, Grace Spear, Cora Spear, Madisyn Collins, Tony Collins, James Collins; great-grandsons, Caynon and Kase McCallson; sister, Judith Horgen; nieces, Kris Bigelow, Kathryn Freihammer. Preceded by parents, Edwin and Vera Ranzau; Dolores Ranzau; brother-in-law, Robert Horgen; granddaughter, Alexandra Marie.
Visitation is Thursday July 30, from 5 to 8 p.m., with Sharing Time at 7 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220-3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at