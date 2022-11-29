Obituary for Eileen A. Muelken

Eileen Anne Muelken, age 85, of Richfield, entered eternal life on November 15, 2022.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, Prior Lake. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, December 7 at 11 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior at St. Michael Catholic Church, Prior Lake. Father Tom Walker will preside, and Eileen will be laid to rest at Credit River Cemetery.
Live Streaming available at St. Michael Catholic Church’s website https://stmichael-pl.org and by clicking on the “Mass and Services” tab.
Survived by sister-in-law, Linda Muelken; many nieces, nephew, friends, and neighbors.
Preceded by parents, William (Nellie) Muelken; siblings, Frank (Eileen F.) Muelken, Gene (Suzy) Muelken, and Jack Muelken.
