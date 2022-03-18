Obituary for Eileen E. Coyer

Eileen E. Coyer, age 81, of Shakopee, formerly of Prior Lake, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at All Saints Senior Living in Shakopee.
Eileen was born on January 30, 1941, in Springfield, MN, the daughter of Edwin and Mildred (Windschitl) Lang. Eileen grew up and graduated from Fairfax High School, and met her future husband, Henry Hank Coyer at a truck stop in Fairfax. They were married at Church of St. Mary in Shakopee, on November 14, 1960.
Eileen enjoyed playing bingo, potluck with her neighbors at The Henderson, doing word search and puzzles, having breakfast with her family, and taking walks when she was younger.
Preceded by husband, Henry Hank; daughter, Victoria; son, Scott; daughter-in-law, Theresa.
Survived by sons, Russ, and Rich; grandchildren, Andrea, Nick and Chris Coyer; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Ben and Lillian, Audrina, Zoey and Harper, Jon and Melissa, and Paxton; sister, Marti Ardis (Ron) Paul; brother, Ron (Shirley) Lang; daughter-in-law, Jelene.
Visitation Saturday, March 26 from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by memorial service at 11 a.m., all held McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee. Family prefers memorials to American Cancer Society.
