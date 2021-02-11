Obituary for Eileen F. Voeltz

Eileen Frances (Hanratty) Voeltz, age 78, of Shakopee, passed away February 5, 2021.
Eileen was born October 18, 1942 to Ed and Mary (Parker) Hanratty in Milwaukee, WI. The family then moved to Minnesota and lived on a farm south of Barry. They later set up residence in Ortonville. Eileen attended the U of M Morris College for two years after graduating Ortonville High School where she was the class Valedictorian and Homecoming Queen.
For many years she worked various jobs in the Minneapolis area while providing for her three daughters as a single mother. Eileen eventually met Richard (Dick) Voeltz and the two were married in Watertown, SD on April 27, 1974. In 1975 they added a son to their family and lived with their four children on a small hobby farm in Carver County where they raised pigs, geese, chickens, rabbits, horses and harvested fruits and vegetables from a large family garden tended to by all family members. Eileen was excellent at gardening, canning and for many years, she sewed and crocheted clothing for her family. She would take on various crafts, loved gemstones, antiques and made beautiful rosemaling artwork which is a Norwegian decorative painting skill. She and Dick eventually sold the hobby farm and moved to Shakopee in the early 80’s.
Following a seizure in September 2020 caused by previous strokes, she was in the care of the Emerald Crest Care Center close to their Shakopee home. She successfully conquered covid while recovering there and often talked about wanting to go home again. Eileen was found unresponsive in the early hours of February 5. In prior years she told her husband Dick she wanted her ashes to be spread over the Mississippi River so she could float down to New Orleans where she and Dick shared fond memories from a trip together in years past. Dick had often teased Eileen that he would just toss her ashes in the Minnesota River and her response was, “with my luck I would sink to the bottom and be stuck in Shakopee forever.”
She like all of humanity had her struggles yet in the end, her family gathered around her sharing tears and precious memories while saying their good-byes with love and grace - making her life whole and complete. She will be remembered for always wanting to care for others. She is now free from all pain and illness.
Eileen is preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Mary Hanratty; brothers, Danny, Billy Joe, Joe; and precious granddaughter, Heather Kastner.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Richard “Dick” Voeltz; daughters, Cathy (Dave) Kingsbury; Colleen (Marc) Ouimet; Carmelle (Tim) Eickhoff; son, Aaron (Evelina) Voeltz; grandchildren, Holly (Mike) Waterston; Emily (Anthony) Lackore; Jen (Paul) Ivers; great-granddaughters, Whitney, Willow, and Wrenley Waterston; Stella and Palmer Lackore; and great-grandson, Easton Ivers. She was the oldest of nine children and is survived by siblings Gerald (Ann) Hanratty; Marie (John) Bergwall; Connie (Kent) Novak; Bonnie Kindt; John Hanratty; sisters-in-law, Sue Hanratty and Kathy Thymian; several nieces, nephews and great-grand nieces and nephews. Remembered lovingly by extended family; Katja Manrodt, Allisa Manacotti, Steven, Megan and Madeline Kingsbury.
The family will be deciding on a permanent memorial location and spreading her ashes as she requested. There won’t be formal services held. In lieu of flowers, gifts or cards please consider donating to the breast cancer research foundation at give.bcrf.org in her memory.
Rest in peace Eileen … you are now home.