Obituary for Eileen G. Salden

Eileen G. Salden, age 86, of St. Bonifacius passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 at her residence.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 24 at St. Boniface Catholic Church (4025 Main Street) in St. Bonifacius with Father Peter Hughes as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment in the church cemetery.
Eileen Gertrude Williams was born May 24, 1936 in Chanhassen, the daughter of Raymond and Caroline (Welter) Williams. She graduated from Chaska High School. On October 18, 1955 Eileen was united in marriage to George Salden in Victoria.
Eileen proudly worked for Tonka making toys for many years. She also worked at Redmond in Chanhassen before retiring. In her free time, Eileen loved to go fishing and spending time at the cabin. She had a green thumb and rescued many plants. Eileen adored traveling and visited Florida many times. She had a calm presence and was an accepting person. She will be dearly missed.
Eileen was preceded in death by her husband George; parents Raymond and Caroline Williams; sons Kevin Salden, James Salden, Randy (Jeanne) Salden; brothers Jerome Williams, Marvin (Myrtle) Williams; sister Evangeline (Cyril) Wolf.
Eileen is survived by her loving family: children Mary (Jim) Breska of Waconia, Rick (Vickie) Salden of Waconia, Julie Salden of Pensacola, FL; grandchildren Jeremy, Eric, Jackie, Kara, Kali, Josh, Dustin, Nathan, Miranda, Tasha, Alex, Cole; honorary grandson Rio Pham; great-grandchildren Kyleigh, Danika, Cailyn, Morgan, Peyton, Alex, Jacob, Camila, Oliver, Liam, Mason, Weston; brothers Lawrence (Elaine) Williams of Shakopee, Gary (Mary) Williams of Stillwater, Raymond (Candy) Williams of Deephaven; sister Carol (Tom) Hennen of Shakopee; sister-in-law Darlene Williams; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com