Obituary for Eileen Hoy

Eileen Hoy, a lifelong resident of Jordan, passed away peacefully in her home on May 22, 2021, at the age of 78.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation (104 First Street West) in Jordan. Mass of Christian Burial is Friday, May 28 at 11 a.m. with visitation one-hour prior at St. John the Baptist Catholic (313 Second Street East) in Jordan. Father Neil Bakker will preside, and Eileen’s grandchildren will act as pallbearers. Eileen will be laid to rest with her husband at Calvary Cemetery in Jordan.
On February 26, 1943, Eileen Elizabeth Deusterman was born in Jordan. She was raised by her mother Johanna and had two siblings, Ronald and Mary Lou. As a girl, Eileen always ran with a fun crowd and made many lifelong friends in school. Eileen loved going out with her friends and was involved in many extracurricular activities at school.
After graduating from Jordan High School in 1961, Eileen moved to a girl’s club in Minneapolis where she lived with another young woman. It was during this time that Eileen met the love of her life through mutual friends. Jerry and Eileen hit it off immediately. Their love blossomed quickly, and the two exchanged wedding vows on August 25, 1962 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jordan. Jerry and Eileen were blessed with four wonderful children, Jackie, Sandy, Julie and Dave. They initially lived in Minneapolis before moving back to Eileen’s hometown to raise their family.
Eileen spent most of her life as a homemaker. She was a wonderful wife and mother. Eileen always taught her kids about the importance of family and a strong faith. As a family, the Hoy’s enjoyed camping together. Later when the kids were grown, Jerry and Eileen loved their annual trips to Poskin Resort in Wisconsin where they enjoyed fishing and spending time with friends.
Throughout her life, Eileen was very active in the church and extremely social in the community. She acted as President and Vice President of the JCCW for many years. Eileen also served on the Liturgy Committee, was a member of the Catholic Aid Association and helped with the funeral luncheon committee at St. John’s.
The most important things in Eileen’s life were her faith and family. She absolutely loved spending time with the grandkids. She babysat them whenever needed and was always in attendance at their school events. She never missed a graduation, birthday party or wedding. It was very fitting that Eileen’s last days were spent surrounded by her family.
Eileen was a vivacious woman who always spoke her mind. She will be remembered as a faithful and loyal friend.
Eileen is survived by her children, Jackie (Mark) Wolf, Sandy (Brad) Quatmann, Julie Hoy and Dave (Michelle) Hoy; grandchildren, Matt (Shawn) Wolf, Megan (Zach King) Wolf, Jon Wolf, Christopher (Kayli Shutrop) Quatmann, Abby Quatmann, Justin Hoy, Garrett (Haylee Michaud) Hoy; great-grandchildren, Everett Wolf and Calvin Quatmann; sister-in-law, Bev Deusterman; other loving relatives and many dear friends.
Eileen was greeted in Heaven by her husband, Jerry Hoy; mother, Johanna Deusterman; siblings, Ronald Deusterman and Mary Lou (Allen) Schmeig.
