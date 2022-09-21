Obituary for Eileen M. Brau

Eileen Marie Brau, age 96, of Chaska/Eden Prairie, former resident of Arlington, MN, died on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at her residence (Flagstone Retirement Center in Eden Prairie).
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 23, 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 W. 2nd St., Chaska, Father Tony VanderLoop will preside. The visitation is on Friday, September 23, 9 to 11 a.m. at Guardian Angles Catholic Church, 218 W. 2nd St., Chaska. Casketbearers will be Abbey Brau, Samuel Brau, Haylee Brau-Smith, Michael Trocke, Nic Brau and Paige Kelly. The burial will be at Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery, Chaska.
The first of four children to Nick and Mary (Rohlik) Kramer, Eileen was born on December 16, 1925 in Lucan, MN. She was baptized and confirmed in Lucan, and graduated from Milroy High School in 1944. She then attended St. Catherines University in St. Paul. On April 21, 1947, Eileen was united in marriage to her sweetheart, Harold Brau. They made their home in Arlington for 47 years and welcomed seven children together. They moved to Chaska in 1994. Eileen was a master homemaker whose baking, sewing, calligraphy, and gardening were cherished by those around her. Her classic coffee cake, handwritten affirmations, and embroidered dish towels will leave a legacy. Eileen enjoyed sharing her talents with her many grandchildren, teaching them to bake and sew, embarking on a variety of arts and crafts, and joining them in games of cards and ping-pong. She also loved to dance polka - especially to the Jolly Lumberjacks - watch the Minnesota Twins, and spend time at the family cabin on Lake Washington. Eileens gifts included her musical aptitude. She was known to join her husband for a tune, playing the trumpet alongside her jovial pianist. Eileens strong faith was a steadfast anchor in her life. She was actively involved in her Arlington and Chaska parishes. She taught catechism in Arlington for many years, and was a member of the St. Marys Alter Society. In Chaska, she was a member of the Daughters of Isabella. She could always be counted on to bring fresh baked goods for the various events at the church. Her daily prayer lists and prayer cards were kept handy by her recliner; a demonstration of her belief in always keeping God close by.
Eileens patient, positive, and warm demeanor meant you could always count on her if you needed a listening ear, a laugh, or a bit of encouragement. She was a natural at making friends wherever she went and the staff at her care facility always mentioned that she never complained about a single thing. Despite her various active pursuits and full life, being surrounded by family was what Eileen loved most.
Eileen is survived by her children, Bev (Gary) Cuningham of Eagan, Don (Mary) Brau of Inver Grove Heights, Jim (Jennifer) Brau of Woodbury, Nancy (Randy) Trocke of Brooklyn Park, Jack (Ann) Brau of Minnetonka, Scott (Marie) Brau of Eden Prairie, Mike (Kris) Brau of Fairmont; 23 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.
Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, her parents, son-in-law, Bob Greenagel and brother, Richard Kramer.
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska