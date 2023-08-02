Obituary for Eileen M. Kes

Eileen M. Kes, age 88, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Friday, July 28, 2023, at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
Eileen was born in Spring Lake Township, Scott County, on November 12, 1934, the daughter of Chris and Ida (Borchardt) Fahrenkamp.
Eileen loved flowers and gardening, golfing in her younger years, and cooking. She loved to spoil her grandchildren and took them on many special trips.
Eileen's husband, August Kes, preceded her in death in 1978.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Macklin; sons, Kevin Kes (Ann Marie Hertaus), Bruce (Alyssa, and her daughter, Kristy Pham) Kes, and Brian Kes; grandchildren, Josh (Melissa) Macklin and Kristin (Joe) Kutz, Jason Kes and Andy Kes (Theresa Halicki); great-grandchildren, Hailey Macklin and Calvin Kutz; sister-in-law, Hazel (Tony) Derhaag; brother-in-law, Thomas (Cathy) Kes; many nieces and nephews. Eileen was also preceded in death by her parents, Chris and Ida Fahrenkamp; siblings, Laura Winterfeldt, Helen Winterfeldt, Dolores Jindra, Delbert Fahrenkamp; many brothers/sisters-in-law.
A private family graveside service will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Burnsville.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at