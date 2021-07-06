Obituary for Eileen Mathwig

Eileen (Niehaus) Mathwig, age 97, of Arlington, MN passed away Monday, June 28, 2021 at the Arlington Good Samaritan Society.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 12 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Green Isle, MN. Visitation will be 3:00 to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, July 11, and one hour prior to service time Monday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Interment will be in the Arlington Public Cemetery. Kolden Funeral Home of Arlington is handling the arrangements.
Eileen was immensely proud of her large family and always had big smiles whenever holding her many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She is survived by her children: Joyce (David) Kroells, Wayne Mathwig, Jackie (Darrel) Alsleben, Donald (Pat) Mathwig, Marvin Mathwig, Bill (Carla) Mathwig, Beverly Breyer, and daughter-in-law Nancy Mathwig; 26 grandchildren; 51 great grandchildren; 12 great-great grandchildren; sister, Marlene Avona; brother-in-law, Chester Mathwig; sister-in-law, Gladys Mathwig and many nieces and nephews.
Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; sons, Darwin and Wesley; grandson, Sean Mathwig; daughters-in-law, Mary Mathwig & Deb Mathwig.