Obituary For Eileen Pautzke

Eileen Pautzke (Gottwalt), 84, of Shakopee, passed away on May 13, 2022 after a long battle with dementia.
Eileen was born on February 18, 1938, to Ottilia and Paul Gottwalt in Rice, MN.
Eileen met Jerome Pautzke on the dance floor in Springfield, MN and they wed shortly after, going on to have four children, Debra, Susan, Roger, and Ronald.
She loved traveling to different states in the 5th wheel, reading a library worth of books, tending to the birds that visited her yard, listening to music, dancing, and her family.
After retiring, Eileen spent her time reading, traveling, tending to her birdfeeders, listening to music, and hosting family and friends at the lake.
Eileen is survived by her husband, Jerome; her sister, Marie; her children, Debra (Daniel) Kealy, Susan (Jim) King, Roger (Candice) Pautzke, and Ronald Pautzke. As well as eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren that she loved very dearly.
Visitation is on Friday, May 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 21 from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a Prayer Service at 11 a.m. all at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave., Shakopee. Presiding is Reverend Matthew Quail.