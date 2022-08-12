Obituary for Elaine C. Porter

Elaine Carol Porter, age 81, of Chaska, died peacefully on Monday, August 8, 2022 at Ridgeview Medical Center, Waconia.
There will be no formal Memorial Service – per Elaine’s wishes.
She was born on August 28, 1940 in Lakeville to Eldon and Edna (Anderson) Cleveland, the youngest of two children. She graduated from Lakeville High School and has been a resident of Chaska since 1960. She was employed at ITT Shadow in Eden Prairie for 15 years. She enjoyed, the casino, NASCAR, watching westerns and was an avid MN sports fan. She also loved spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Daniel Porter and sister, Arlene Snyder.
Survivors include her children, Paul Van Sloun, Peter Van Sloun and Sonja Van Sloun, all of Chaska; two grandchildren, Andy Van Sloun and Jonathan Zarnke; two great-grandchildren, Ellie and Everett; other relatives and friends.
