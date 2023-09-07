Obituary for Elaine C. Williams

Elaine C. Williams, age 86, of Victoria passed away peacefully, with her family at her side, Sunday, September 3, 2023 at her residence.
Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m., Monday, September 11, 2023 at St. Victoria Parish Family (8228 Victoria Drive) in Victoria with Father Robert White as officiant. Visitation one hour prior to the Mass. Interment in the church cemetery.
Elaine Christine Fischer was born November 14, 1936 in Waconia, MN, the daughter of George and Mildred (Dill) Fischer. She was baptized and later confirmed in the faith at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia. On May 22, 1956 Elaine was united in marriage to Lawrence Williams at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia. Their union was blessed with six children.
Elaine grew up in Waconia. She worked at Nagle Hospital with Dr. Larson. After marriage and an ever-growing family, she worked nights for five years at Tonka Toys. When the kids were younger, Elaine cleaned homes in Minnetonka and then sewed at home for Animal Fair of Chanhassen. In 1976, she chaperoned for Mt. Olivet Rolling Acres for Salden Bus Co. Elaine later started driving school bus and did that till her retirement.
Elaine was very active in her church and community. She served on the choir, was a member of the Women's Club, Catholic United Financial and CCD Teacher. She did phone calls for the blood bank and was a 4H leader for many years. Elaine faithfully served on the prayer chain and lovingly volunteered for everything, including the annual rummage sale.
In her free time, Elaine enjoyed tending to her garden and canning the spoils. She delighted in spending time fishing, crocheting and knitting. Elaine was also fond of playing the accordion and piano. Above all, time spent with her grandchildren brought her the greatest joy.
Elaine was always there for others. Her kind and gentle spirit will be dearly missed.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence; parents George and Mildred Fischer; son-in-law Peter Meuwissen; father-in-law and mother-in-law Raymond and Caroline Williams.
Elaine is survived by her loving family: children Brian Williams, Phyllis (Kevin) Panzer, Dianne Meuwissen, Mike (Mary) Williams, Cheryl Baratto, Allen Williams; grandchildren Sarah (Jordan) Wein, Katie (George) Walters, Zach Panzer, Jake Panzer, Andy (Evelyn Miller) Meuwissen, Stephanie (Clint) Meier, Josh (Stephanie) Williams, Molly Williams, Anthony Baratto, Sam Baratto, Carson Williams, Courtney Williams; great-grandchildren Cooper, Gus, Fletcher, Malcome, Micah, and one on the way; brother Ray (Audrey) Fischer; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Carol (Tom) Hennen, Gary (Mary) Williams, Ray (Candy) Williams, Darlene Williams, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com