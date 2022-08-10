Obituary for Elaine G. Miller

Dear family, friends, and all those who were touched by Elaine's love.
On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, surrounded by family, our beautiful mother, sister, and friend went to her heavenly home (age 80). Elaine loved the Lord and her family. She will be greatly missed by so many.
Elaine Genevieve Miller was born on April 29, 1942 in Shakopee to Flavian and Hazel Geis. Elaine grew up with five siblings, Donna, Jeannie, Karen, Sandee, Flavian Jr. in Shakopee and knew hard work living on a self -sustained homestead which included potatoes, raspberries, sweet corn, and livestock; this prepared her to be the best Mom ever. After graduating from Shakopee High School, she found true love and married Eugene Miller on August 22, 1960. Together they raised four children, Laurie, Kim, Kathy, and Eugene Jr.
Elaine was known for being a very hard worker in the healthcare field for many years and will be deeply missed by those she selflessly cared for. She also enjoyed volunteering at the CAP Agency in Shakopee over the past few years. Elaine loved reading Danielle Steel books, nurturing plants, watching the Vikings, caring for pets, traveling, going out with friends, cooking, and baking amazing temptations which she loved to share. Throughout her life, Elaine continually thanked God for all that she was blessed with: family, friends, talents, and love. Elaine's selflessness, kindness, generosity, amazing efficiency, ready to help those in need, and being actively involved in the pursuit to support loved ones will forever be missed. Elaine truly was aged to perfection at the age of 80.
Greeting Elaine home with love to eternal peace is her husband, Eugene; parents, Flavian and Hazel Geis; sister, Donna Williams; and other relatives and friends.
Forever loved and sadly missed, Elaine's legacy now lives on in her children, Laurie (Randy) Haas, Kim (Brad) Wodtke, Kathy (William)Svoboda, Eugene (Justine) Miller; grandchildren, Michael (Kelsey) Haas, Bailey (Tyler) Gustafson, Matt and Ashley Wodtke, Spencer Svoboda, Ryan, Ethan, and Luke Miller; great-grandson, Caden Haas. Lovingly missed by siblings, Donna (Donald) Williams, Jeannie (Rich) Darby, Karen (Jerry) Stang, Sandee (Jerry) VonBank, Flavian Geis Jr., and many relatives and friends.
Elaine loving would say with a twinkle in her eye "Get something good to eat!"
We love you so very dearly and compassionately Mom, sister, friend, may you find peace in the arms of God.
Visitation Thursday, August 11 from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at the Church of St. Mark, 350 South Atwood St., Shakopee. Interment St. John Calvary Cemetery, Jordan.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.