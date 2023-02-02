Obituary for Elaine J. Stofferahn

Elaine J. Stofferahn (Andersen), age 84, of Shakopee, MN, formerly of Waseca and Lakefield, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
Elaine was born in Lakefield, MN, on November 1, 1938, the daughter of Peter and Josephine (Gentz) Stofferahn.
Elaine married David C. Andersen in 1957 and they had four children. In 1972 she met the love of her life, Jackie Alberts and they were together until her passing in 1997.
Elaine worked hard all her life to provide for her family and instilled that work ethic in her kids. She raised her kids in Waseca, MN and lived most of her life there, returning there after retirement. She had several factory jobs over the years (NCS, Brown Printing, Design Homes, etc.), but working at OTC in Owatonna, MN as a tool cutter/grinder was probably the one she liked most. She and Jackie owned and ran the 212 Motel in Olivia, MN from around 1985-1991. She loved fishing and camping and watching the MN Vikings and Twins. She was a member of the American Legion and enjoyed helping them out when she could. She enjoyed family gatherings and reunions and cherished her relationship and phone calls with her sister Phyllis. We are sad at her passing, but comforted that she is free from her pain and struggles.
Elaine is survived by her sons and daughters, Alan (Barbara), Dean (Kim), Denise (Brian) Walsh, and Angela (Mike) Glum; grandchildren, Alex and Ashley, Danielle, Deanna, David, Danielle and Douglas, Kameron and McKayla, Leigha and Zachary; great-grandchild, Madden; sister, Phyllis Pauling; sister-in-law, Rosemary Schaffer; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by her brothers, Darrell (Marilyn) and Duane; brother-in-law, Laurence Pauling; life partner, Leora Jackie Alberts.
Visitation Saturday, February 4, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by Memorial Service at 12 p.m., at Dennis-Steffe-Omtvedt Funeral Home, 711 State Street North, Waseca, (507) 835-2190. Interment will be held in the summer at Lakefield Cemetery, Lakefield, MN. Any donations will be used for funeral expenses and anything beyond will be donated in her name.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755 and
Dennis-Steffe-Omtvedt Funeral Home, Waseca.