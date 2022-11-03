Obituary for Elaine K. Mohrbacher

Elaine Kathleen (Frank) Mohrbacher, age 91, of Waconia formerly of Cologne, born March 26, 1931 in Dalgreen Township to Fred and Edna (Lundquist) Frank, passed away peacefully with her three loving daughters by her side, October 25, 2022.
Survived by: Barbara (Gary) Van Eyll, Chaska; Kathleen (Ken) Weinzierl, Hawley, MN; Cindy (Jeff) Decheine, Delano. She was a loving grandmother to Kerrie (Dave) Thompson; James (Kim) Van Eyll; Amanda (Brett) Baumann; Danielle (Jason) Baumberger; Amy (Matt) Baasch; Jodee (Lee) Hammer and Natalie (Seth) Norling. Great-grandmother of 17 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson. Survived by sister-in-law, Nancy Frank, Sun City West, AZ.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gregor Mohrbacher (2006); parents; siblings Rich Frank, Isabel Haaskens, Dorothy Eickstadt and Kathrine Eder.
Elaine was a 1949 graduate of Chaska High School, married Gregor Mohrbacher, October 29, 1949 at ST. Bernard’s making their home in Cologne. She was a life member of the VFW Auxiliary, greatly enjoyed bowling, working on jigsaw puzzles and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. While still able to drive she loved getting in her car and just going for rides, never knowing where she would end up in her adventure.
Family will receive friends 10 a.m., one hour prior to 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, Saint Bernard’s Catholic Church, Cologne, Saturday, November 12, 2022. Inurnment following service.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com