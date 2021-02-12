Obituary for Elaine M. Handt

Elaine M. (Danicich) Handt, age 89, of Prior Lake, passed peacefully on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at the Belle Plaine Lutheran Home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 16, at 11 a.m., with visitation from 9:30-10:45 a.m., at St. Michael Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Avenue SE, Prior Lake. Masks are required. Guests can also join by visiting stmichael-pl.org and click on the live stream tab. Father Tom Walker presided. Pall bearers were grandchildren. Elaine will be laid to rest at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery.
Elaine Marie was born on March 18, 1931, at the family home in Minneapolis to Peter Joseph and Anna Gertrude (Smykalski) Danicich. She grew up in Minneapolis and was the third of six children. Elaine attended Minneapolis South High School. She married Marvin William Handt Sr., on October 16, 1954, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, in Minneapolis. They settled down in Bloomington, where Elaine and Marvin were blessed with six children, before moving to Prior Lake in 1983.
Elaine lived a full life and treasured each day. She was always active in the community Elaine lived in. She enjoyed volunteering at the Creekside Senior Community Center in Bloomington and helping in their boutiques. Elaine liked participating in the Golden Agers and being active in her faith, at St. Michaels Church. She relished socializing with people. Elaine looked forward to playing Bingo at the Prior Lake VFW and The Pointe or even trying her luck at Mystic Lake Casino. During the cold days of winter, Elaine took great pride in handmaking scrubbies and towels for family and friends.
The greatest joy for Elaine was being encircled by family! She was a supportive, loving, and caring mother and grandmother. Elaine especially loved being a grandma and felt she had a sense of purpose in life. Elaine treasured the days taking care of them, attending their events, and being active in their lives.
Forever loved, Elaine will be greatly missed by children, Diane (Jim Mackey) McLain, Marvin Jr. (Mary) Handt, David (Heidi) Handt, Marilyn (Michael) McMahon, Barbara (Fred) Helgerson, Clayton (Pamela) Handt; grandchildren, Stacie (Dan) Thomason, Stephanie (Graham) Deiman, Kevin (Carly) Handt, Steven Handt, Madalene McMahon, Timothy McMahon, Brianna Mahoney, Jack Handt, Annabelle Handt, Alexandra Handt, Amanda Handt; six great-grandchildren; brother, Paul (Dottie) Danicich; sisters-in-law, Muriel (George) Foehringer, Freida Danicich; other relatives and friends.
Preceded by husband, Marvin; grandson, Jacob McMahon; parents; siblings, Joe (Marcella) Danicich, George Danicich, Hank Danicich, Lucille (Roy) Newton.
