Obituary for Elaine M. Jenkins

Elaine died peacefully at son Joel’s home in Chanhassen about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5 while dozing in the family room recliner.
Services included a visitation at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1505 Dover Street on Wednesday, August 12 at 1 p.m. with service at 2 p.m. and graveside service followed at Memorial Gardens, 29600 County Highway 35 in Worthington, with Pastor Mark Schreiber officiating.
Elaine Marie (Haack) Jenkins, was born on November 25, 1925 to parents Clara Sofia (Hohensee) Haack and Walter Haack in the current Paul and Jean Marco home in Bigelow, MN. She attended Bigelow schools and graduated from Bigelow High School. Elaine continued her studies at Worthington Junior College and briefly at Mankato State before returning to Bigelow to begin work as a bookkeeper at the Bigelow Farmers Elevator.
Elaine was a life-long member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church. She was baptized, confirmed and married Lee Wilson Jenkins on March 12, 1947 at St. Matthew's. She attended Bible Study groups, served in the kitchen for funerals and other events, taught Vacation Bible School, and attended the 10:30 a.m. weekly service.
Lee built a new home for them on Omaha Avenue where they lived following marriage in Worthington. In 1949 they moved to the Haack Family farm just a mile west of Bigelow where they would live and begin a career in farming. They built a new home in Bigelow in 1964. In addition to her farm activities she was always there to help family and friends when cooking a meal, cleaning a new house, painting, and wall papering to help decorate. She helped her Aunt Anna and Uncle Myron Johnson clean the Bigelow School during the summers. She became an assistant cook for a few years when Aunt Elsie recruited her to help in the school kitchen. She resumed bookkeeping duties at the Bigelow Farmers Elevator to help Aunt Sharleen. She enjoyed Project Groups, Square Dancing and the 500 card club during the winter which consisted of couples meeting on New Year’s Eve and every other Saturday after to play cards and share laughs for over 40 years. She enjoyed music and played piano and the electric organ Lee bought her one Christmas.
She enjoyed travel during retirement in their 5th Wheel. They spent 17 years during the winter with friends in Donna, TX, Mesa, AZ or Vero Beach, FL. Those stays many times included side trips to visit family and friends in California, Las Vegas, and the Seattle, WA Jenkins families. They traveled to Hawaii. Elaine and son Joel joined the Worthington Crailsheim group to travel to Germany in 2015 which she enjoyed with many fabulous memories and friendships made.
She was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Bigelow and the Worthington VFW Auxiliary for over 70 years.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Lee W. Jenkins and her parents Walter and Clara Haack.
She is survived by son Joel S. Jenkins and grandson Colin G. Jenkins of Chanhassen and granddaughter Jocelyn C Jenkins and husband David C. Fisher of Hopkins. One aunt Sharlene Hohensee of Worthington, sister-in-law Floretta of Vero Beach, FL, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Benson Funeral Home in Worthington
is in charge of the arrangements.