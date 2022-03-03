Obituary for Eldon Barnard

Eldon Barnard, age 92 of Shakopee passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Carver Ridge Senior Living in Carver.
Eldon was born on January 23, 1930 in Long Prairie the son of Ivan and Edith (Plaisted) Barnard. He married Muriel Gustafson on December 6, 1952 in Long Prairie. Eldon is a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Korean War.
He is survived by his wife, Muriel; children, Allen, David, Linda Thompson and Scott (Dawn); grandchildren, Christine, Michael and Nicholas Barnard, Jared Barnard and Sarah Jammal, Jason and Joni White, Jean Barry, Joey and Maria Barnard; sister, Mary Ann Lawin; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation Saturday, March 5 from 12 to 1 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 1 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
