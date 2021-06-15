Obituary for Elea Tenuta

Elea Wendellyn Tenuta, born June 7, 1972 in Fairfax, VA, passed away too young at age 48 on January 9, 2021 in Minneapolis.
She was creative, artistic, musical, colorful, and loved. Her spirit is irreplaceable.
Elea was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Tenuta. She will be greatly missed by her son, Archer Tenuta-Farrington; partner, Glenn Farrington; mother, Wendy Rappaport; sisters, Samantha Tenuta and Lissa Tenuta; nephews, Sheamus Cavanaugh and Noah Johnson; aunt, Edwina Archamboult; cousins, and friends.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, June 26 at City Square Park, 300 North Chestnut St, Chaska, 1 to 3 p.m. Memorials to Breast Cancer Research Fund. An education fund has been set up for Archer, see the family for information.