Obituary for Eleanor Mankowski

Eleanor “Ellie” Mankowski was born October 26, 1926, in Bowlus, MN. She attended Elementary school in Bowlus, and high school in Holdingford. She married George Hap Mankowski on October 30, 1948 in St. Wenceslaus Church, New Prague. She owned and operated the Star Café and Bowling alley with her late husband, in New Prague for five years. Then moved to Shakopee where they started their family. She was a stay at home mom until her youngest child entered school. She worked as a cook manager at the Shakopee senior high school from 1965 to 1999. During this time she and her late husband catered independently and cooked at the Shakopee Knights of Columbus Event Center, of which they were both members. She was also a member of the Shakopee American Legion, President for three years, and the Shakopee VFW and a member of the Shakopee Senior Citizens Club.
Her first love was her family and grandchildren. She was a caregiver for two years for her late husband and her sister for six years. Since her retirement in 1999, she enjoyed writing letters to her many nieces and nephews and her sister and grandchildren weekly.
Favorite hobbies were dancing, gardening, crocheting, quilting, card playing, and volunteering in the community.
Preceded in death by her husband, Hap; father, Anton Kroll; mother, Pauline Kroll; brothers, William, Leo, and Al; sisters, Helen Renning, Mary Branson, Marcella Marcie Selinski, and Rose Kroll; sisters-in-law, Irene Kroll, and Larraine Thillman Kroll; brothers-in-law, Wilbur Branson, Jim Selinski, and Conrad Renning; grandson, Matthew Mankowski.
She is survived by her son, Gary Mankowski; daughter, Gail Fessler and her husband, Gary; son, Jeffrey Mankowski and his wife, Tracey; sister-in-law, Nell Ringwalski; eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday, January 13, from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m., both at Church of St. Mary, 535 Lewis St. South, Shakopee. Interment Catholic Cemetery. Eleanor would prefer memorials in lieu of flowers.
Funeral arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
