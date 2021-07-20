Obituary for Elenore M. Mellgren

Elenore M. Mellgren, age 91, of Waconia, formerly of Brainerd, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Auburn Home in Waconia.
A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, July 20 at 11:30 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Home (141 E. 1st St.) in Waconia with Rev. Penny Entringer as officiant. Visitation held 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment at the Zoar United Church of Christ Cemetery in Chaska.
Elenore was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd; son Roger Mellgren; daughter-in-law Patty Mellgren; sisters Dorothy (Albert) Tellers, Delores (Erick) Pautsch; brother Phillip Siegle; brother-in-law Wayne Anderson.
Elenore is survived by her loving family: children Larry (Jan) Mellgren of Long Prairie, Gary (Joanne) Mellgren of Sharpsburg, GA, Alan (Shirley) Mellgren of Brainerd, Cheryl (Steve) Lonning of Ellendale, Bruce Mellgren of Cologne; daughter-in-law Kathy (Don) Heise of Oak Center; 24 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com