Obituary for Eleta M. Donaldson

On Friday, April 22, 2022 Eleta Marie Donaldson passed away at her home in Chanhassen, following her 30 month battle with ALS.
We celebrate her adventurous spirit, love of the outdoors, teaching children, devotion to family, and engaging personality.
Eleta was preceded in death by her father, Roger Pumper. She is survived by her mother, Eleta Pumper; husband, Alex; son, Alex (AJ); brother, Joe (Kelly) Pumper; sisters, Francie (Tom) Peterson and Mary (Mike) Aschenbrener and many nieces, nephews and devoted friends.
Funeral service information will be posted on Eleta’s CaringBridge site. https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/eletadonaldson