Obituary for Elgene A. Beulke

Elgene August Beulke, died peacefully on July 26, 2022, at the age of 87, in Carver.
He was joyously reunited with his wife of 45 years, Janet, who preceded him in death in 2006. Elgene was a quiet, introspective man that would do anything for his kids.
He is survived by his son, Steve Beulke, and daughter, Nadine Gannon, and his three grandchildren, Jonah, Megan, and Alex.
Elgene was a gentle soul with the best smile. He loved a good “dad joke” and his deep guttural laugh was infectious. He had a love of his Labrador retrievers, and through the years you could find him on long walks on the Chaska trails with Prince, Norma Jean or Ginger. He was a proud veteran and served in Germany. He also served his church, St. John’s Lutheran Church in Chaska, in many roles as he was a deeply religious man. He had a mind for mathematics and took pride in his work in layout, design and inspection at Honeywell, Hitchcock, and LeSueur foundries, where he retired at the age of 70.
It is to our delight that Elgene is reunited with his Heavenly Father and surrounded by the eternal souls of friends and family.
Memorials may be directed to Ridgeview Hospice or the Animal Humane Society.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.