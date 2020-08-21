Obituary for Elizabeth A. Christensen

Elizabeth Ann Christensen, Betty, age 97, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at All Saints Senior Living in Shakopee.
Betty was born on April 12, 1923, in Shakopee, the daughter of Andrew and Katherine (Flecken) Mingo. She married Ralph "Pat" Christensen on May 18, 1943. Betty raised three children before she and Pat opened the Christensen Grocery store in Shakopee (1960-1976). They were very proud of the store, and it was the local candy store for many kids growing up. From 1976 until retiring in 1993, Betty worked in customer service at Sears.
Betty loved cookbooks, owning thousands, and she actually liked to read them. She was a very special lady, and was a good, kind friend to everyone. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Pat; son, Bruce; parents; four brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by her daughter, Charlann "Charlie" (Ed) Wermerskirchen; son, Joe (Darlene Marschke); grandchildren, Eric (Tina) Christensen, Tim (Abby) Christensen, Lisa Wermerskirchen, and Andrea (Troy) Bernhardt; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Thorbus; daughter-in-law, Joyce.
Private family graveside services will be held at Catholic Cemetery in Shakopee. Presiding is Reverend Erik Lundgren.
