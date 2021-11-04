Obituary for Elizabeth A. Effertz

Elizabeth Anne Effertz, age 73, of Bloomington, formerly of Shakopee, passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021, in St. Louis Park.
Elizabeth was born in Shakopee, on July 4, 1948, the daughter of Edward and Catherine (Mayer) Effertz
Elizabeth was a gift from God! Born the eldest of five girls she had a deep love of family and enjoyed them very much. Many times Beth would share with those she met that she was the eldest of five daughters with a pride that never got old.
Elizabeths' first love was to her creator and Lord Jesus Christ! She had a lifelong relationship with Him and shared that with many throughout her life. Her church was an integral part of her life and they became a second family to her.
Beth was unselfishly loving and caring to her parents, Edward and Kay, and took care of them in their golden years, to see them to their last days on this earth.
She loved the outdoors and took time to appreciate every moment she could, whether it was sitting on the deck at the cabin soaking in nature, enjoying a cup of coffee on her favorite front porch, experiencing the majesty of Estes Park, to walking the beaches of magnificent Lake Michigan.
Beth appreciated the simpler things in life. She often met with friends to have them over for a meal or meet at a local dining spot, her favorite being Famous Daves. Her last years were enjoyed with friends she lived with in retirement, just talking, doing puzzles, playing games or taking a Sunday drive.
She was a talented artist who shared her gift of painting with many. She captured the brilliance of color and light in her work which allowed us to see the world as she saw it . . . beautiful!
She may have marched to a different drummer but that beat was constant and calming. Always there for anyone who needed prayer and support, only she could offer.
We, her family, are proud to call her sister, aunt, great aunt and friend in Christ. She was a blessing to the world and will be missed beyond compare! She has received her reward and is at home with her Lord, Jesus Christ.
She is survived by her sisters, Judy Skalicky, Cindy (Mark) Lamoreaux, Kathy (Denny) Varns, and Susan Braun; nieces and nephews, Allison Nahr and David (Kristene) Skalicky, Paul and Christine Lamoreaux, Michael and Derek Varns, and Aaron and Leah Braun; great-nieces and nephews, Emma and Peter Nahr, Drew and Piper, and Ethan and Tyler Braun.
Preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Catherine Effertz; and brother-in-law, Larry Skalicky.
Visitation Friday, November 12, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Funeral Service at 11 a.m., at City Hill Church, 12901 Roberts Dr., Eden Prairie. Private family interment, Valley Cemetery, Shakopee. Memorials preferred to Missions Fund at City Hill Church
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee,
952-445-2755. Condolences may be shared at