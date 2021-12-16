Obituary for Elizabeth A. Rein

Elizabeth Ann Rein, "Betty", age 80, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Betty was born in Cologne, MN, on March 28, 1941, the daughter of Clarence Sr. and Mary (Schmidt) Bleichner. She married Edward Rein on November 3, 1962, at Church of St. Mark, in Shakopee and has been a member there for many years. They were fortunate enough to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in November of 2012 before Ed's passing in February 2013.
Being a mother, and grandmother always came first for Betty. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved the MN Twins, going to Mystic Lake, garage sales, cooking, and fishing. She enjoyed listening and dancing to the Dakota Rambler's music.
Betty had a great sense of humor. She had many good times with family and friends.
She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Neal (Tom Oliver), Dana (Dave) Wagener; son, Joe Rein; grandchildren, Dan Neal, Andrea Neal, Lindsey (Paul) Dumitru, Michael Wagener, Matt Rein, Scott Rein; 4 great-grandchildren; Noah, Christian, Summer and Nora; sisters; Mary Heutmaker, Dorothy Ess, Irene Carlson, Jean (Gary) Brink, Patty Lueck; brothers, James Bleichner, Thomas Bleichner; sisters-in-law, Lois Monnens and Mary Lou (Tom) Krueger.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; parents, Clarence and Mary Bleichner; son-in-law, Mark Neal; sister, Katherine Reed; brothers, Clarence Bleichner Jr. & John Bleichner; sisters-in-law, Diane Bleichner & Annabelle Goehring; brothers-in-law; Vern Heutmaker, Robert Ess, Edward Reed, Elmer Carlson, Joseph (Jr) Rein, Don Monnens, and Bernard Goehring.
Visitation will be held Friday, December 17, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at Church of St. Mark, 350 Atwood St. South, Shakopee. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at