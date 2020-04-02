Obituary for Elizabeth Bahnsen

Elizabeth "Bette" Bahnsen, age 86, formerly of Savage, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 21, 2020.
Bette was born April 13, 1933 in Rockwell, IA, the daughter of James and Viola Curley. She married Darrell Bahnsen October 9, 1954. Bette was always her own person - a loving wife, mother, friend, and compassionate nurse; working over 35 years at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee. Like her parents, Bette was the ultimate MN Twins fan. She enjoyed years of Spring Training games in Florida with her beloved Darrell, missing very few.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Darrell; parents, James and Viola Curley; siblings, Don and Shirley Curley, Jack Curley, Helen Witte, Jean and Dale Rowe, Dave and Donna Campbell.
Forever loved by her children Mark (Penny), John (Valerie), Mary (Steve) Olson, Jane (Todd) Johnson, Lisa (David) Shadick, Angela (Tim) Speltz; her brother Paul (Pam) Curley; 13 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; and many relatives and friends.
Services will be held at a later date at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Savage.