Obituary for Elizabeth "Betty" Malecha

Elizabeth “Betty” Malecha, age 81, of Jordan, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on September 13, 2023.
A Time of Gathering will be held in honor of Betty on Tuesday, September 19 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. with a short prayer service starting at 5:30 p.m., all at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 104 1st St. W, Jordan.
Betty will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
On July 13, 1942 Elizabeth Ann was born to parents Charles and Anna Trenda, the second girl of three. Betty grew up on the family farm where she learned to have a strong work ethic. Betty attended Holy Trinity Grade School in Veseli, MN through the 6th grade, and went on to attend New Prague Schools. While in high school, she enjoyed acting in the school plays. She went on to graduate from New Prague High School in 1960.
After graduating high school, Betty moved up to Minneapolis and worked for Prudential Insurance. Not too long after moving, she went back down to New Prague to attend a dance where she met her husband Ron. Betty was waiting for a ride to the dance when she bumped into Ron who offered her a ride there. They ended up spending the entire night together at the New Prague Park Ballroom! They went to a Twins Game on their first official date a short while later. Betty and Ron were married at Holy Trinity in Veseli on July 27, 1963, which also happened to be the hottest day of the summer!
They soon moved to Chaska where they welcomed their first child Tim. In 1965, they moved to Jordan and welcomed their next two children Mary and Kathy. Growing up the family spent their time camping, boating and spending time at the Sunder’s cabin. They also have fond memories of trips in the Winnebago to California, Florida, the Black Hills, and Yellowstone National Park.
In her later years, Betty worked as a secretary at Jordan Elementary School for 23 years. Many of the students saw her as a second mom and loved to go see her in the office. She made many lifelong friends through the school, and loved the connections she made with them and the students!
As Betty and Ron’s children got older, she made sure to keep herself busy. She was always either bowling, at book club, bridge club, or attending her kids school events. She carried on her tradition of being at all the school events and sports games when her beloved grandchildren were born. Her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids were her world and she loved them so much!
After retiring, Betty was overjoyed to spend more time with her family, and even started to travel the world with Ron. Their most notable travel spot was the Czech Republic, where she was able to explore her heritage, and even visit the town of Vesseli, Czech Republic! In the winters, Betty loved spending time with Ron down in the Florida Panhandle, which they did for 22 years.
Betty’s inspiring, kind, and faithful nature will be forever remembered by her husband, Ronald "Ron" Malecha; Children, Tim (Sue) Malecha, Mary Malecha, and Kathy (Steve) Smith; grandchildren, Alicia (Jake) Jirik, Paige (Luke) Kreuser, Courtney (Brian) Hartman, Hannah (David) Hartman, Gretta (Kohen) Stark, Jack Malecha and Michael Malecha; 8 great-grandchildren and 1 more on the way; sisters, Bernie (John) Griffin and Sister Kathy Trenda; and many other loving relatives and friends.
She is preceded by parents Charles and Anna; son-in-law, Scott Buesgens.
