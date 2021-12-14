Obituary for Elizabeth D. White

Elizabeth "Betty" Delores White was welcomed into heaven on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at the age of 87.
Born on June 8, 1934 in Embarrass, MN to parents Oscar and Amelia Aho, Betty was the youngest of 13 brothers and sisters. She graduated from the Minnesota School of Business and on June 9, 1956, Betty married her love, Clifford White at Zion Lutheran Church in Virginia, MN. They moved to Shakopee in 1962, where they raised three sons and joined St. John's Lutheran Church. Betty had a strong and committed faith in our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and was an active member of the church. She willingly served as a member of Martha's Circle, taught children's Sunday School and was a part of the Senior Choir. Betty was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, who loved to spoil her family in the kitchen by cooking or baking many delicious treats, including her famous pancakes, which she would make any time her grandchildren would visit. Proud of her Finnish heritage, Betty would take a Sauna every single day and swore that it was the key to great health. She was loved by her community for her caring nature, generosity and humor - she was always laughing and smiling.
Betty is survived and greatly loved by her three sons, Jeffrey and his wife, Kathryn, Brian and his wife, Lisa and Gary with his wife Marie, her eight grandchildren, Lindsay (Justin) Canan, Erin (John) Harting, Justin White, Ryan (Molly) White, Joshua White, Chelsea (Kevin) Montes, Eva White and Jacob White and her five great-grandchildren, Reese, Jack, James Brian, Isla and Katya. She also leaves behind Darrel Hansen, her foster brother.
Betty joyfully reunites in heaven with her husband Cliff, who passed away peacefully on July 4, 2010 and is preceded in death by her parents and 12 siblings, Hazel, Herbert, Mayme, Benjamin, Lila, Edwin, Wilbert, Helen, Benhart, Willard, Wesley and Wallace.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 18, beginning at 9 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., all at St. John's Lutheran Church, 119 8th Ave. West, Shakopee, Minn. **Livestreaming information will be posted soon** In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. John's Lutheran Church youth group in Betty's honor.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at