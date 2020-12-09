Obituary for Elizabeth Kennedy

Elizabeth “Pat” (Kowalczyk) Kennedy, age 85, of Prior Lake, entered eternal life on December 7, 2020, surrounded by loved ones at home.
Elizabeth was born on February 18, 1935, she was the fifth of nine children born to Frank and Cecilia Kowalczyk of Northeast Minneapolis.
Pat graduated from St. Anthony Catholic High School and attended the College of Saint Catherine where she earned her degree in Nursing. Pat worked as a nurse in labor and delivery and worked as a nurse until her retirement.
On May 22, 1965 Pat married Bill Kennedy and moved to Shakopee. Pat and Bill were blessed with three daughters; Kathy, Kerry and Kelly.
Pat was always busy, she worked full time, was on a bowling league and in a birthday club, she took ceramics classes, did art and craft projects, jigsaw puzzles, played games with her sisters and later in life enjoyed the sewing club. Pat also liked to travel with Bill, her friends and sisters.
Pat was blessed with a strong Catholic faith, never missing Mass, and praying regardless of the situation. Pat volunteered as a Eucharistic Minister and for perpetual adoration.
Later in life, Pat and Bill were again bless with 3 grandchildren, Abbi, Anna and Jacqueline “Ash”. Pat loved being a Grandmother, and spoiled the kids whenever she could, she continued the tradition she had started with her daughters and dressed the girls in matching dresses! Pat was a super fan of the kids’ sports and spent much of her retirement watching volleyball matches.
Pat is survived by daughters, Kerry Kennedy and Kelly (Dan) Casey; son-in-law, Scott Martin; grandchildren, Abbi Buesgens, Anna Martin and Jacqueline “Ash” Casey; sisters, Karlene Reger, Sr. Mary Francis Kowalczyk and Barb (Gary) Osfar; sisters-in-law, Darlene Allison and Julie Kowalczyk; many nieces and nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Kennedy; daughter, Dr. Kathleen Martin; parents; Frank and Cecelia; sisters, Mary Lou “Ducky” (Earl) Tessman and Dolly (Jim) Hartley; brothers, Frankie, Ray, Gary and Dale Kowalczyk; her in-laws, William and Susan Kennedy, Francis, Clarence and Leroy Kennedy, Patsy and Marty Rybak, and Richard Allison.
Visitation will be Friday, December 11, from 8 to 10 a.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755, followed by Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10:30 a.m at Church of St. Mary, 535 Lewis St. S., Shakopee. Live streaming will begin at 10:30 a.m., on the McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation Facebook page. Interment Credit River Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jon Kennedy, Sr., Jon Kennedy, Jr., Jason Kennedy, Sue Dedeker, Tammy Allison, Nancy Holter, and Mike Allison. Memorials preferred to Little Sisters of the Poor.
