Obituary for Elizabeth M. Young

Elizabeth "Betty" Margaret (Bruggeman) Young, age 91, of Chaska, died peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Auburn Manor Care Center, Chaska.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, October 25, 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 West Second Street, Chaska. The visitation was held on Thursday, October 24, 4 to 7 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska, and also one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Burial will be at Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery, Chaska.
Betty was born December 19, 1927 in Fairfax, MN, to Lawrence and Mary (Huelskamp) Bruggeman, one of three children. She graduated from Fairfax High School in 1945 and then earned her Bachelor of Science in Education at the College of St. Catherine, St. Paul, in 1949. Betty was a Home Economics teacher for the Chaska Public Schools. On June 30, 1951 she married Harold Young in Fairfax. They had seven children. She has been a resident of Chaska and member of Guardian Angels Catholic Church since 1951. She is also a 69 year member of the Chaska American Legion Auxiliary. Betty was an avid reader and an active golfer in the Dahlgren’s Women’s League in Chaska. She loved baking, cooking, gardening, spending time at the MN Landscape Arboretum, flowers and flower arranging. She was an active volunteer at Guardian Angels Catholic Church and Auburn Manor Care Center, Chaska. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She especially loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold; sons, Billy and Jim; parents, LJ and Mary Bruggeman; brothers, Bill and Jack Bruggeman; parents-in-law, Horace and Margaret Young; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Helen and Virginia Bruggeman, Myrna Kurvers, Margaret and Lloyd Raymond, Bert and LaJune Young, Betty Sunder, Mary and Wally Lahl.
Survivors include her children, Mary Young, Anna (Jim) Cole, Jane (Russell) Farley, John (Karen) Young, Bob Young; daughter-in-law, Damaris Hernandez; grandchildren, Jack Farley, Celeste Cole, Karina Cole, Adam Young, Nick Farley, Drew Young, Jim Young, Henry Young and Carlos Young; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Elmer (Mary Ann) Young, Wally (Hannah) Young, Irene (John) Perrill, Frank Kurvers, Paul Sunder; many nieces, nephews and many friends.
Funeral arrangements were with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.