Obituary for Elizabeth Werb

On April 17, 2022, Elizabeth (Betty Boelke Poppler) Werb, passed peacefully at her home in Rosemount, after a short battle with cancer.
Betty was the eldest of six children born to Joseph and Lorraine Poppler of Laketown Township on December 5, 1940.
Her surviving siblings are Dennis Poppler, Burnsville; Barbara "Barb" (Peter) Cook, Lakeville; Donna (Steve) Wherley, Carver; Patrick (Stephanie) Poppler, Chaska.
Preceding her in death are her husband, William (Bill) Werb; sister, Patricia (Patty Poppler) Plekkenpol; son, Brian Boelke; son, Steve Werb.
Betty attended Waconia High School and graduated in 1959. Betty has a huge family who will miss her, especially her children: Brad (Amy) Boelke, SSP, MN; Gayle Moser, Inver Grove Heights; Bruce (Laurie) Boelke, Millville, MA; Jason (Anna) Werb, Burnsville; Deb (Jim) Tikalsky, Inver Grove Heights; Mike Werb, Marine on St. Croix, MN; Scott Werb; Brenda (Alan) Walker, Marine on St. Croix, MN; Sue (Tim) Biermaier, Marine on St. Croix, MN; Laurie (Chris) Biermaier, Marine on St. Croix, MN; and daughter-in-law, Kelly O'Leary Boelke.
Services will occur at the Cremation Society of Minnesota, 1979 Old Hudson Rd, St. Paul, MN 55119, on Saturday, April 30 from 1 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.