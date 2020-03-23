Obituary for Ellen Dubbe

Ellen Dubbe, age 80 of Waconia, entered eternal life on Friday, March 20, 2020. Funeral services will be held later at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia.
On August 3, 1939 in Le Center, MN, Ellen was born to parents John and Hazel (Squires) Novotny. She was one of seven children.
While attending Mankato State University, Ellen met the love of her life, Ronald Dubbe. On November 1, 1958 in Montgomery, MN, the young couple exchanged wedding vows at St. John’s Lutheran Church. They were blessed with 61 years together and a loving family. Ellen was a devoted and supportive wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Along with Ron, Ellen instilled a deep appreciation of family and Christian faith to those she loved.
Ellen is reunited in Heaven with her husband, Ronald Dubbe, DVM; parents; siblings, Shirley (Sam) Sauter, Bonnie (Clary) Stasney, John Novotny; sister-in-law, Glorianna “Glo” Dubbe.
Ellen is loved and missed by her sons, Larry (Diane) Dubbe, David (Kara) Dubbe, Michael Dubbe; grandchildren, Aaron (Laura) Dubbe, Tyler (Cassie) Dubbe, Ben (Bailey) Dubbe, Chad (Megan) Dubbe, Jenna (David) Rains, Philip (Melissa) Dubbe, Hannah Dubbe; great-grandkids, Caleb, Calie, Colbi, Hailey, Hazel, Ivan, Veda, Jane, Patrick, Olwen, Mac, Jace, Brynn, Alyse, Will, Reese; siblings, Bob (Maureen) Holmes, Renee (Mike) Holt, Mark (Tina) Holmes; brother-in-law, Roger Dubbe; other loving relatives and friends.