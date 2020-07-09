Obituary for Ellen Dubbe

Ellen Dubbe, age 80, of Waconia, entered eternal life on Friday, March 20, 2020.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 18 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 601 East Second St., Waconia. Ellen will be laid to rest at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Pastor Phil Wagner will preside and Ellen’s niece, Carrie Berard, will act as an urnbearer. Visitors must wear face masks and are required to practice social distancing.
On August 3, 1939 Ellen was born on the family farm near Montgomery, MN to parents John and Hazel (Squires) Novotny. She was one of seven children. In her early years, Ellen quickly realized the importance of family—she loved visiting her grandma and working alongside her family on the farm.
Following her high school graduation, Ellen continued her education and studied to be a Home Economics Teacher. While attending Mankato State University, Ellen met the love of her life, Ronald Dubbe. On November 1, 1958 in Montgomery, MN, the young couple exchanged wedding vows at St. John’s Lutheran Church. They were blessed with 61 years together and a loving family. Ellen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
While Ron completed his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Degree, Ellen supported him and other students along the way. In 1965, she was elected as vice president of the student auxiliary for the U of M Veterinary College and the following year was elected president. As a student delegate, Ellen attended the National Veterinary Association Convention in Chicago and Portland, OR. She later shared these experiences with others by presenting to the U of M Faculty Wives Association and the student auxiliary.
Ellen’s strong work ethic served her well in other capacities. She was a receptionist at Ron’s vet practice, acted as an election judge for the republican party on the county level, and volunteered at her church. A woman of deep faith, Ellen had a servant’s heart. She assisted with the Ladies Guild and Board of Evangelism at Trinity Lutheran Church for many years. In her free time, Ellen enjoyed quilting with the West Area Quilters and Minnesota Quilters.
Along with Ron, Ellen instilled a deep appreciation of family and Christian faith to those she loved. When her sons were young, the family enjoyed camping and spending holidays at the family cabin. As her family grew, Ellen enjoyed sitting in her chair and watching her grandchildren play. A quiet woman, Ellen showed her love in simple ways—through a kind word or the gift of a handmade quilt. Her kindness will be remembered always by those who love her.
Ellen is reunited in Heaven with her husband, Ronald Dubbe, DVM; parents; siblings, Shirley (Sam) Sauter, Bonnie (Clary) Stasney, John Novotny; sister-in-law, Glorianna “Glo” Dubbe.
Ellen is loved and missed by her sons, Larry (Diane) Dubbe, David (Kara) Dubbe, Michael Dubbe; grandchildren, Aaron (Laura) Dubbe, Tyler (Cassie) Dubbe, Ben (Bailey) Dubbe, Chad (Megan) Dubbe, Jenna (David) Rains, Philip (Melissa) Dubbe, Hannah Dubbe; great-grandkids, Caleb, Calie, Colbi, Hailey, Hazel, Ivan, Veda Jane, Patrick, Olwen, Mac, Jace, Brynn, Alyse, Will, Reese; siblings, Bob (Maureen) Holmes, Renee (Mike) Holt, Mark (Tina) Holmes; brother-in-law, Roger Dubbe; other loving relatives and friends.
Arrangements by Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, Jordan BallardSunderFuneral.com