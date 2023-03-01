Obituary for Ellen Weinzierl

Ellen Weinzierl, our beloved mother, age 88, of Shakopee, passed away on February 16, 2023.
Throughout life she loved animals and had many pets over the years. She was delighted to feed the squirrels and birds as she watched from her rocking chair later in life. Her grandchildren were her greatest joy.
Ellen is survived by her three sons, Jerry (Lena), Bob, and Ron; three daughters, Elaine (Joe) Aguado, Mary (Mel) Pena, and Judy Turgeon; fourteen grandchildren, Daria and Natalia Weinzierl, Jade Andersen, Eric and Shannon Aguado, Jacob (Toni) Weinzierl and Randi (Casey) Berens, Alex and Mario Pena, and Taylor, Trevor, Trey, Bella and Blake Turgeon; and brother, Ken Reitmeier and sister Joan (Dick) Stoldt.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Florian Weinzierl, and parents, Michael and Mathilda (Hennen) Reitmeier.
A private family internment will take place at a later date.