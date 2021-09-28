Obituary for Ellorine Goebel

Services for Ellorine Goebel were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27 at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation (4565 Pleasant St. SE) in Prior Lake. A visitation took place from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will take place at 3:30 p.m., at Cottage Grove Cemetery.
On Wednesday, September 22, 2021, loving mother and grandmother, Ellorine Schimke Goebel passed away at Methodist Hospital.
Ellorine was born December 5, 1934 to William and Lydia (Koenig) Schimke at Manfred, ND. As a child she lived in California and Washington State before eventually returning to Fessenden, ND to attend high school, graduating in 1951.
Ellorine met her future husband, Clifford Goebel, at the County Fair in Fessenden. They were married October 10, 1954 in St. Paul and made their home in Cottage Grove where daughter Roxanne and son Michael were born. In 1963, Ellorine and Cliff moved to Ashley, ND and then to Bowdle, South Dakota where Ellorine worked for 20 years at their livestock business doing the accounting and office management duties.
Steven was born in 1977 while they lived in Bowdle. In 1989, they relocated to Aberdeen, SD and eventually to Prior Lake area where she most recently resided.
Ellorine was a loving wife for 58 years and was a foundation for her family. She was a mother who deeply loved her children and always wanted the best for them and made sacrifices for their benefit. She was a friend that could be counted on. She was a proud grandmother who enjoyed getting to know her grandchildren and relished time she got to spend with them.
Ellorine appreciated life and those who knew her best know she was a fabulous cook and enjoyed entertaining with her gift of hospitality. She enjoyed family vacations and traveling to see her children, experiencing where they lived, even if for brief moments of time. She like to do crafts and for the past eight years enjoyed her home at The Hamilton in Savage.
Ellorine will be greatly missed by her children, their spouses and grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Clifford; her parents, William and Lydia; and her brother, Allen.
She is survived by her children, Roxanne (Donn) Gill, Eureka, SD; Michael (Lori) Goebel, Parker, CO and Steven (Rachel) Goebel of Savage; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two sisters and one brother.
Please share a message with Ellorines family at: