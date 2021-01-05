Obituary for Elroy E. Wolf

Elroy Erwin Wolf, age 76, of Carver, died on Friday, January 1, 2021 at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 7, 10:30 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 W. 2nd St., Chaska, with Father Tony VanderLoop presiding. The visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass at the church. The casketbearers will be his grandchildren. The burial will be at Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery, Chaska. Memorials are preferred to the American Diabetes Association.
Elroy was born March 29, 1944 in Jordan, the youngest of 11 children to Raymond and Hildegarde (Schloesser) Wolf. He was baptized, confirmed and graduated from the parochial school at St. Benedicts Catholic Church, Jordan. On July 29, 1967 he married Carol Meuffels at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Waconia. They had four children. Elroy was proprietor of Elroys Beer Tap Cleaning for over 30 years. He enjoyed the lake, fishing, campfires, popcorn, bowling and playing cards especially cribbage. He especially loved spending time with this family and friends. His wife Carol died in November of 2009.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Hildegarde Wolf; wife, Carol; siblings, Alvin Wolf, Don and Jean Wolf, Florence and Estelle Wolf, Ermin Wolf, Larry Wolf, Evelyn and Francis Prochaska, Marlene and Jerry Solheid, Harriet and Francis Colling, Delora Meuleners; infant brother, Milon.
Survivors include his children, Gordon (Joanne) Wolf of Chaska, Brad (Michelle) Wolf of Cologne, Brenda (Adam) Glander of Glencoe, Jody (Paul) Pieper of Cologne; seven grandchildren, Melissa Wolf (Mitch Earney), Timothy Wolf, Blake Pieper, Jozlyn (Jake) Simons, Joey Pieper, Samantha Pieper and Jared Glander; siblings, Dorothy Wolf of Shakopee, Jane Wolf of Jordan, Betty Wolf of Belle Plaine, Gerald Meuleners of Cologne; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.